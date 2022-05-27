SUPER REGIONAL REPORT: Arkansas does damage in the fifth





FAYETTEVILLE -- In a game where both the University of Arkansas and Texas had no problem putting runners on base early, neither team could manage to bring runners across the plate through four innings during the Razorbacks' 7-1 win in the opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional on Thursday night at Bogle Park.

It appeared Texas would be the first team to break through the scoreless struggle when Arkansas issued an intentional walk to Longhorns'star Janae Jefferson to load the bases with one out in the fifth inning. Razorbacks pitcher Chenise Delce retired the next two batters to end the scoring threat, bringing most of the 3,100 in attendance to their feet.

What ensued in the bottom of the inning swung momentum completely in favor of Arkansas.

Senior Hannah McEwen began the Arkansas fifth by smacking a double to deep center field. Taylor Ellsworth then bunted to advance McEwen to third, bringing Hannah Gammill to the plate.

The sophomore from Beebe came through with a single to left field, allowing McEwen to score and giving the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead. Arkansas had stranded seven runners before Gammill's RBI hit.

"I do feel like with our offense, it's just a matter of time," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "I didn't realize this, but I think they were at 100 pitches in like the fourth thinning. And that's a lot. You're seeing a lot of pitches. You're sharing that information and, you just saw our offense just have better at-bats each time someone dug in."

Linnie Malkin followed Gammill's single with another base hit to center field, which loaded the bases for Kacie Hoffmann. The freshman sent a chopper to first base, but an errant throw and a missed catch allowed two runs to score for Arkansas. The error brought the score to 3-0 and flipped the game.

"I would prefer it be a little sooner," Deifel said of her team jumping ahead late. "But I ultimately don't care as long as it happens. And you just feel like it's going to happen with this team."

Arkansas followed with a four-run sixth inning, riding the wave of momentum.

"I have a lot of confidence in this team," Deifel said. "And I just felt like we were in control in the game. I know they threatened. I think we would always counter how they threatened. I just have a ton of belief in this team coming through."

First Super

It's been a season of firsts for Arkansas softball.

Added to that list Thursday night was earning the first NCAA super regional win in program history. The Razorbacks were previously 0-4 in such games, getting swept in 2018 (by Oklahoma) and last season (by Arizona).

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said her team is enjoying the win, but their mission is yet to be accomplished.

"It's nice to be 1-0 going into [today's game]," Deifel said "But I don't think we are getting bigger than that. We've been in the position before in the SEC, where we've lost the first one, then won the next two. We know what's at stake for tomorrow and we're just going to focus on getting one more."

Ex-Horn

When watching the Spokane Regional final between Washington and Texas to determine who Arkansas would face in the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional, one Razorback was paying extra attention,

Catcher Taylor Ellsworth -- who transferred during the offseason from Texas, where she played in 171 games and started 162 -- said she had a gut feeling she'd face her former team.

"I thought I wouldn't care [who won], but then my stomach kind of dropped when it happened," Ellsworth said earlier in the week. "My phone was just blowing up. The softball world is crazy. There is a softball god and they always find a way to do it."

Ellsworth got the best of the Longhorns in Game One, going 2 for 3 to help her team get the win.

6th again

Sixth innings have been kind to the Razorbacks of late.

In back-to-back game against Oregon in the regional final, Arkansas scored six runs in the sixth inning. While the Hogs didn't quite reach that mark again Thursday, they still lit up the scoring column in the sixth.

Arkansas put up four runs against the Longhorns, capitalizing on two Texas errors. The Razorbacks first scored in the sixth when Hannah Gammill shot an RBI single to right field to score Hannah McEwen. Linnie Malkin followed in the next at-bat with a single down the left field line to bring home pinch runner Cally Kildow.

That's when things got sloppy again for Texas. The longhorns committed their second error of the game with Kacie Hoffmann at the plate. A grounder to the third was mishandled, which allowed Malkin and Kramer to score, and made the score 7-0 in favor of Arkansas.

Sisters in town

While Texas starting pitcher Hailey Dolcini took the circle for the Longhorns at Bogle Park, her sister was competing just down the road.

University of Nevada freshman pole vaulter Camrin Dolcini participated in the NCAA Track and Field West Preliminaries on Thursday night at John McDonnell Field. Earlier in the week, Hailey Dolcini took to Twitter about the circumstance.

Uvalde remembered

The Texas players honored victims of Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by wearing commemorative ribbons in their hair, matching the elementary school's colors.

The University of Texas campus in Austin is approximately 142 miles from Uvalde, where 19 students and two teachers died in the shooting.





Texas catcher Mary Iakopo runs to retrieve an errant throw as Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson slides in safely at home during the fifth inning. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





