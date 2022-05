FAQ

Terrific Tuesday Nights

WHAT -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be free and open to the public Tuesday nights throughout the summer. Picnics, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. No pets, please. Glass, smoking, e-cigarettes, tents, weapons and firearms are prohibited.

WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays starting June 7, when Opera in the Ozarks will present "Pinocchio" at 5 p.m.

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville

INFO -- www.bgozarks.org; 750-2620