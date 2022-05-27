Texas A&M blanks Florida after delay

HOOVER, Ala. — Austin Bost hit a three-run shot for one of Texas A&M’s four homers and the No. 2 seed Aggies beat Florida 10-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament after a rain delay.

Texas A&M (36-17) is scheduled to play No. 11 seed Alabama today. Florida (36-21) faces No. 3 seed Arkansas.

Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas (5-3) had 4 strikeouts through 2 innings and finished with 7 after 5 innings. Joseph Menefee added four strikeouts in two innings before the 10-run rule in the seventh.

Trevor Werner’s two-run home run opened the scoring in the third inning and Ryan Targac started a seven-run sixth with a solo shot. Jordan Thompson added two-run home run in the seventh before Bost gave A&M a 10-run lead.

Jac Caglianone produced Florida’s only hit — a single in the second inning. Freshman Brandon Neely (3-2) allowed 3 earned runs and 6 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TENNESSEE 10, VANDERBILT 1

Drew Gilbert went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored twice, five Tennessee pitchers combined to give up five hits and the top-seeded Volunteers beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt.

Tennessee (50-7) plays the winner between No. 12 seed Kentucky and fourth-seeded LSU today. The Commodores play the loser in an elimination game.

Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first and scored when Gilbert hit a two-out double to left center to make it 1-0, and the Volunteers never trailed.

Stephenson led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jorel Ortega followed with a RBI double to spark a five-run inning. After reaching base on a fielding error to begin the bottom of the fourth, Stephenson scored for the third time when Trey Lipscomb singled to make it 7-0.

Carter Young hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth for Vanderbilt (36-20).

Blade Tidwell started for Tennessee and allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Kirby Connell gave up two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief before Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ben Joyce combined for three no-hit innings.

At a glance

SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

At Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Texas A&M 10, Florida 0 (7)

Tennessee 10, Vanderbilt 1

LSU vs. Kentucky, (n)

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Arkansas vs. Florida, 9:30 a.m.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. LSU-Kentucky loser, TBA

Tennssee vs. LSU-Kentucky winner, TBA