Texas downs Arkansas, evens Fayetteville Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas right hander Hailey Dolcini pitched a complete game and led the Longhorns’ softball team to a 3-1 victory over Arkansas in the second game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional on Friday at Bogle Park.

Texas (42-19-1) evened the best-of-three series at one game apiece. The teams are scheduled to play a winner-take-all game Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Arkansas (48-10) had its nine-game win streak snapped and lost for the first time this postseason. The Razorbacks also had a nine-game home winning streak snapped and lost at Bogle Park for the first time since an April 16 game against Kentucky.

Dolcini’s 129-pitch outing came one day after she threw 105 pitches in 4 1/3 innings of a Game 1 loss to Arkansas. Dolcini allowed 5 hits, 1 walk and struck out 2 in the second game of the series. She threw 64% of her pitches for strikes.

Arkansas had only one base runner after the third inning. That came in the sixth when Danielle Gibson singled with one out. She advanced to second base on a wild pitch, but was stranded when Hannah Gammill struck out and Linnie Malkin flied out.

Dolcini (22-10) retired Kacie Hoffman, Audrie LaValley and pinch hitter Rylin Hedgecock in order in the seventh.

Texas, the designated home team, scored all of its runs in the bottom of the third against Arkansas starter Mary Haff. Katie Cimusz and Janae Jefferson hit back-to-back home runs to center field to lead off the inning, and Mary Iakopo doubled home Alyssa Washington after Haff was replaced in the circle by Chenise Delce.

Haff (20-5) allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and struck out 3 in 2 1/3 innings. Delce, who pitched a complete game Thursday, pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief that included 3 hits, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Texas out-hit Arkansas 8-5.

The Razorbacks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Gibson’s two-out RBI single scored KB Sides, who walked with one out and advanced to third base on a single by Taylor Ellsworth.

Arkansas stranded runners on the corners when Gammill hit into a fielder’s choice at second base to end a lengthy at-bat. The Razorbacks also stranded a base runner in the first and second innings.