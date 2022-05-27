Timber delay stalls project

TEXARKANA -- A delay in a timber shipment means Texarkana Regional Airport still can't raise the roof.

At Thursday's Airport Authority Board meeting, Executive Director Paul Mehrlich said that work on the roof for the new terminal is being delayed again, this time over the lack of materials needed to construct the covering.

The roof project was set to start in December 2021 and has now been postponed six times.

Mehrlich hopes the needed timber will be available by August and forecasts that the roof and exterior of the first floor will be complete by summer 2023.

On a positive note, Mehrlich said, the roofing contractor is reducing the cost of the project by about $90,000, from $318,000 to $228,000.

The airport's renovations also include a $1.3 million project to add 185 parking spaces, giving the airport a total of 336 spaces for vehicles. Mehrlich said each Texarkana city will contribute about $700,000 to the work.

In other business:

• United Airlines' daily flights to Houston have risen to about 40% passenger capacity.

• The board approved a resolution to allow the Cold War National Air Defense Radar Museum to explore relocating the airport's 1952 Air Force radar dome to Ohio for display.