Vegas DB ready to visit UA again





Arkansas native and University of Arkansas cornerback target Jeremiah Hughes has narrowed his list to schools with the Hogs being one of them and an official visit is planned.

Hughes, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High School, will be making his third trip to Fayetteville for his official visit on June 17-19.

He attended an Arkansas camp last year in June, and he and his mother Nikki returned in April for a three day visit. Razorbacks cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman extended a scholarship offer to him on Feb. 28.

"Arkansas is home," said Hughes, who was born in Pine Bluff. "My visit the second time was different because I was a recruit this time. Bowman is a cool guy and he knows what he is talking about."

Hughes announced a top-eight teams of Arkansas, LSU, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon State, Hawaii and Alabama A&M on May 13.

"The relationship with the coaches I have met has been big. All of them showed great interest in me and have kept in contact with me through my recruitment," Hughes said of his top schools. "The other schools on my list are great places for DBs. I want to play in the [NFL], and I think my top-eight schools will get me there."

ESPN rates Hughes as a 4-star prospect and the No. 4 recruit in Nevada for the 2023 class.

Relationships in recruiting play a big role in the decision-making process for many prospects. Hughes said he and Bowman have created a good bond.

"He relates to his players well," Hughes said. "I sat in the DB meeting with the players, and I could tell that they liked him and had a relationship with him even if he has only been there a short time."

He praised the "confident" Bowman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom for treating him so well during his recent trip to Fayetteville.

Hughes has several family members in Arkansas, and they're not shy about where they want him to play his college football.

"They are all very excited. My uncles are big Razorback fans, so they would love for me to come home and play," Hughes said. "My family there is very supportive. My dad also has family in the Fayetteville area."

He recently made an official visit to Washington and said he is looking to visit another Pac-12 school next month.

"Utah is set up for the end of June," he said.

Hughes also said his mother stresses relationships with coaches.

"How they treat you, know how they will treat you when you get there," Hughes said. "She also says coaches need to be concerned about your academics and not just that you can play football."

Hughes said he is considering sports management and criminal justice as possible majors in college.

"I took a criminal justice class at Gorman and I really liked it," Hughes said, "My mom also has a degree in criminal justice. Sports management because I have been around sports my whole life and want to stay doing something with sports."

He said his parents are in tune with the recruiting process, but will be supportive of his decision.

"My parents are letting this decision be mine, but they are all in on what is going on," he said. "They are all knowing of this process."

Hughes said he has an idea when he might announce a decision.

"Hopefully by the end of the summer," Hughes said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

