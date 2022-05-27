Wachter Inc. expanding in Lowell, to add 116 jobs

Tech firm Wachter Inc. is expanding its Lowell operations, the company said Wednesday, creating 116 new jobs in the region.

The company based in Lenexa, Kan., already employs 348 workers in Lowell, Wachter said in a news release. Another office in Mount Laurel, N.J., comprises its three largest offices, which provide nationwide support to its client businesses.

Wachter also has 14 smaller locations that it calls local business units, according to its website. These serve the company's local and regional markets. One of these is also based at the Lowell office, which is at 1419 W. Monroe Ave.

Wachter designs, installs and maintains technology infrastructure and other solutions for businesses nationwide, it said in the release.

"The expansion of our Lowell facility will enable Wachter to remain agile and competitive as we provide crucial infrastructure and cutting-edge technology solutions to our customer base -- in Northwest Arkansas and across the country," Wachter Chief Executive Officer Brian Sloan said.

Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said Wachter "is a visionary company and a leader in their industry."

"Their ability to grow and adapt to the ever-changing technology in today's economy makes them an ideal business partner for Northwest Arkansas, and we are pleased that the company will continue to have an impact in the area," Preston said.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission, which is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce, said through a spokeswoman that Wachter qualified for the commission's Advantage Arkansas program. Advantage Arkansas is one of the state's several job-creation incentives.

To qualify for the program, employees hired as the result of a project must be paid a proposed average hourly wage of at least $14.11, the commission said. And the new workers must be Arkansas taxpayers.

"It's a state income tax credit for job creation, and it's based on the payroll of new, full-time permanent employees hired because of the project," the spokeswoman said. "So it's a performance-based incentive tied to job creation."

Nelson Peacock, president and chief executive of the Northwest Arkansas Council, said Wachter's expansion in Northwest Arkansas "underscores the need to continue to develop and attract more tech talent."

"As more and more companies look to relocate to or scale up their operations in the region, it's important to ensure there is enough available talent with the right skills to fill specialized roles," he said.