Washington County ballot set for June 21 runoff vote

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County election officials Thursday approved the ballot for the June 21 runoff election featuring five contests in the Republican Party left undecided by Tuesday's voting.

Jennifer Price, executive director for the Election Commission, said the ballot will include runoff elections for the state Senate District 35 seat between Tyler Dees and Gayla McKenzie, the state House District 23 seat between Kendra Moore and Jim Wilson, Washington County judge between Patrick Deakins and Mark Scalise, Washington County justice of the peace for District 14 between Aaron Wood and Gary Ricker and constable District 1 between John Duggar and John Buchan.

Renee Oelschlaeger, commission chairman, said voting in the runoff is limited to voters who cast ballots in the May 24 Republican Party primary, those who voted only in the nonpartisan judicial races or those who cast no ballots in the primary election. Voters who cast ballots in the Democratic Party primary aren't eligible to vote in the runoff election, Oelschlaeger said.

Price said the candidates will appear on the runoff election ballot in the same order in which they appeared on the primary election ballot. A runoff is necessary when no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast.

Price said she's expecting a lower turnout for the runoff, based on past experience. She said the most recent runoff was for a statewide office, and that drew about 5,000 voters. In the May 24 primary election there were 29,571 votes cast, with about 20,000 votes in the Republic Party primary. Voter turnout for the primary election was about 21%. Washington County has about 138,000 registered voters.

"If we saw 20% for the primary, I'm thinking 10% maybe for the runoff," Price said.