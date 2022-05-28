A new, temporary eastbound on-ramp for Interstate 30 in Little Rock will open in early June

A new, temporary on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound will open to traffic at Ninth Street in Little Rock in early June, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

The current I-30 eastbound entrance ramp -- which is at 6th Street -- will close once the new, temporary ramp at 9th Street will open. Closing the ramp at 6th Street will allow crews to continue construction work to widen the interstate between 6th and 4th streets.

More information will be announced a few days before the new traffic pattern begins, the state agency said.