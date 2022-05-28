After election, Elkins School Board fills vacant seat

ELKINS -- The School Board on Thursday appointed a fellow member to the board who briefly lost his seat after Tuesday's election.

All five Elkins board seats were up for election this month as the board changed from being elected all at-large to being elected by zones.

Jeff Barnett, a board member the past several years, intended to run for the Zone 4 seat, but never made it onto the ballot. Superintendent Jeremy Mangrum blamed confusion over exactly what street addresses were included in the zone when it came time for Barnett to collect signatures to get his name on the ballot. Signatures must come from residents of the zone for which a candidate is running.

"It's not unexpected in a situation where you've been all at-large, and now you're in zoned positions, that there would be some kind of hiccup," Mangrum said.

Nobody else filed to run for the seat, so it became vacant following Tuesday's election. The board unanimously appointed Barnett to the Zone 4 seat.

The appointment is good for one year; Barnett will have to run for the position next year in order to retain it for the rest of the term, which expires in 2027.

There were two races for Elkins School Board seats on Tuesday. Incumbents Bryan Delozier and Laren Vaught defeated challengers in races for the Zone 3 and Zone 5 seats, respectively. Incumbents Gayla Stahman and Troy Kestner ran unopposed for Zones 1 and 2, respectively.