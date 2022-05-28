Sections
SEC TOURNAMENT

Aggies come back to knock off Tide

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:12 a.m.

HOOVER, Ala. -- Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner hit three-run home runs and second-seeded Texas A&M rallied to defeat 11th-seeded Alabama 12-8 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies (37-17) trailed 6-1 before Rock's blast to left field. Texas A&M took the lead with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kole Kaler's two-run single and then Werner pushed the lead to 11-6 with his shot.

Alabama plays Florida in a loser-out game early today while A&M plays the winner of that game tonight.

Caden Rose, who had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, helped Alabama (31-26) to the early lead.

Rock finished with four RBI and Kaler and Werner had three each to help the Aggies overcome five errors.

KENTUCKY 10, VANDERBILT 2

Ryan Ritter was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, including a 2-run double in the seventh inning, and 12th-seeded Kentucky beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt.

Kentucky (32-25), which is slated to play in another elimination game today, has won multiple conference tournament games for the first time since 2014. Vanderbilt (36-21) awaits the NCAA selections Monday.

Ritter doubled in the second inning and later scored on Oraj Anu's 100th career hit for a 1-0 lead. Ritter added an RBI single in the fifth and bounced a shot off the wall in the seventh to cap the scoring.

Adam Fogel also had three hits and Hunter Jump added two RBI for Kentucky. Tyler Guilfoil pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, to earn his sixth save of the season.

Vanderbilt got within 5-2 in the top of the seventh on Parker Noland's RBI single, but Kentucky answered with a five-run inning.

Javier Vaz was 4 for 4 with two doubles for Vanderbilt.

At a glance

SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

At Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Alabama 5, Georgia 3

Florida 2, South Carolina 1

Vanderbilt 3, Mississippi 1

Kentucky 3, Auburn 1

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Alabama 4, Arkansas 3

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Texas A&M 10, Florida 0 (7)

Tennessee 10, Vanderbilt 1

LSU 11, Kentucky 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Florida 7, Arkansas 5

Texas A&M 12, Alabama 8

Kentucky 10, Vanderbilt 2

Tennssee vs. LSU, (n)

TODAY’S GAMES All times Central

Alabama vs. Florida, 9:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama-Florida winner,

TBD

Kentucky vs. Tennssee/LSU winner, TBD

SUNDAY’S GAME

Championship, 2 p.m.


Print Headline: Aggies come back to knock off Tide

