Aggies come back to knock off Tide

HOOVER, Ala. -- Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner hit three-run home runs and second-seeded Texas A&M rallied to defeat 11th-seeded Alabama 12-8 on Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
The Aggies (37-17) trailed 6-1 before Rock's blast to left field. Texas A&M took the lead with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kole Kaler's two-run single and then Werner pushed the lead to 11-6 with his shot.
Alabama plays Florida in a loser-out game early today while A&M plays the winner of that game tonight.
Caden Rose, who had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, helped Alabama (31-26) to the early lead.
Rock finished with four RBI and Kaler and Werner had three each to help the Aggies overcome five errors.
KENTUCKY 10, VANDERBILT 2
Ryan Ritter was 3 for 5 with 3 RBI, including a 2-run double in the seventh inning, and 12th-seeded Kentucky beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt.
Kentucky (32-25), which is slated to play in another elimination game today, has won multiple conference tournament games for the first time since 2014. Vanderbilt (36-21) awaits the NCAA selections Monday.
Ritter doubled in the second inning and later scored on Oraj Anu's 100th career hit for a 1-0 lead. Ritter added an RBI single in the fifth and bounced a shot off the wall in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Adam Fogel also had three hits and Hunter Jump added two RBI for Kentucky. Tyler Guilfoil pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out four, to earn his sixth save of the season.
Vanderbilt got within 5-2 in the top of the seventh on Parker Noland's RBI single, but Kentucky answered with a five-run inning.
Javier Vaz was 4 for 4 with two doubles for Vanderbilt.
At a glance
SEC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
At Hoover (Ala.) Metropolitan Stadium
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Alabama 5, Georgia 3
Florida 2, South Carolina 1
Vanderbilt 3, Mississippi 1
Kentucky 3, Auburn 1
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Alabama 4, Arkansas 3
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Texas A&M 10, Florida 0 (7)
Tennessee 10, Vanderbilt 1
LSU 11, Kentucky 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Florida 7, Arkansas 5
Texas A&M 12, Alabama 8
Kentucky 10, Vanderbilt 2
Tennssee vs. LSU, (n)
TODAY’S GAMES All times Central
Alabama vs. Florida, 9:30 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. Alabama-Florida winner,
TBD
Kentucky vs. Tennssee/LSU winner, TBD
SUNDAY’S GAME
Championship, 2 p.m.