Blanchard hired as new Gentry High School principal

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board offered the post of high school principal to Justin Blanchard of Siloam Springs at a special board meeting Monday, and Blanchard has accepted the job offer.

Gentry's current principal, Brae Harper, was transferred to be the federal programs curriculum coordinator for the School District in the new school year.

Blanchard currently serves as the intermediate school principal in the Siloam Springs School District and has served as a biology teacher and coach in Glenrose and Waldron high schools. Over the past 13 years, he has taught and served as coach, assistant principal and principal in the Siloam Springs School District.

He is married to Allison Blanchard, a media specialist at Gentry High School, and they have three children, two in college and one in seventh grade.

Blanchard said he believes in developing a positive culture in the high school and intends to be present in the classrooms and hallways and build trust with teachers and students.

He said he looks forward to getting back into the high school educational setting, in which he started as both a teacher and a coach.

The School Board also interviewed Roxanne Enix, principal of Huntsville High School, and after a lengthy executive session, both without and with Superintendent Terrie Metz present, voted unanimously in open session to offer the job to Blanchard.