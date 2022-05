One person died in a wreck on Arkansas 395 in Fulton County on Friday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from Arkansas State Police.

Thomas Bassham, 19, of Salem was killed shortly before 7 a.m. when his 2013 Dodge left the road, entered a ditch and hit a tree.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.