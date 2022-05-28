Church notes: Sonday Riders meet June 12

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., offers these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Meeting Room.

Women's Bible Study: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level 8/9 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lower Level

Community Life Groups: Various times and days.

Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts traditional Sunday morning service at 8:30 a.m. and blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for children of all ages meets in the classrooms downstairs at 9:45 a.m., and adult Bible class meets in the Fellowship Hall, also at 9:45 a.m., when Pastor Hass also leads the Bible class "Christianity 101."

There will be only one service, at 9:30 a.m., on May 29.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

The church will host Vacation Bible School June 20-23. "Rainforest Explorers" will meet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A meal will be provided from 5:30-6 p.m. Visit the church website at www.bvlutheran.com to register.

Bella Vista Lutheran Choir and Orchestra will present a Patriotic Concert at 3:30 p.m. June 26. All interested in joining the choir for this special event are welcome, and rehearsals are under way at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon, and they welcome those that are in need.

The "Sonday" Riders meet at 2 p.m. June 12 in the front church parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel riders are welcome for a fun day of riding and fellowship.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., invites everyone to an Adult Bible Study on 1 Corinthians, which meets at 9 a.m. on Sundays in the church library.

Service is at 10:15 a.m. every Sunday in person and online.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship time at 10 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m. Services are recorded and available on the website.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will prepare and serve lunch for clients of the 7Hills Homeless Shelter in Fayetteville at 11:30 a.m. June 3. Help is always needed with preparation, transportation and serving, as well as donations of food and funds. Anyone interested in being part of this ministry should call the church for more details.

Information: 621-0021, millwoodchurch.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., is a warm and welcoming faith community which seeks to reach out to provide God's love to our neighbors, near and far.

In-person service is at 10 a.m. Sunday. Childcare is available. All services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Information: 855-2390.

Other

Christian Women's Prayer Connection will meet at 9 a.m. June 1 at 26 Drummore Drive in Bella Vista. All are welcome.

Information: Email kent_debbie@cox.net.

Washington County

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services, both in-person and livestreamed, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Online services are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Interim Pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost is leading services. The church continues to search for an installed pastor.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride. A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during services.

The church offices will be closed May 30 for Memorial Day.

All children are invited to attend Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School starting June 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and ending with Family Night on June 15. For more information or to register your child, visit fpcspringdale.mycokesburyvbs.com.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Sunday School classes have been suspended for the summer and will resume in the fall. Children's Church has also been discontinued until fall.

Adult classes continuing to meet include:

Adult Bible Study – Book of Romans, starting at 9 a.m. Attend in person or via Zoom.

Theology for Today, 9:30 a.m. in person.

Ladies Wednesday Morning Fellowship via Zoom.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 Calvin St., holds services on Sunday mornings. There are three options for services:

8:30 a.m. on campus outdoors;

11 a.m. on campus in the sanctuary; and

11 a.m. livestream on YouTube.

Adult Spiritual Growth discussion groups begin at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Programs for children and teens will reopen soon.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org.

Send church news to Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com. The deadline is noon Wednesday for Saturday publication.