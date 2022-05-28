Community Briefs 5-28-22

WBU announces area graduate

Alex Carroll Whitehead of Sheridan earned a Master of Arts degree in teaching from Williams Baptist University at Walnut Ridge. WBU awarded degrees to 85 graduates May 7, according to a news release.

Lake Village student earns honor

Cortney Alford of Lake Village was named to the Spring 2022 President's List at Mississippi College at Clinton, Miss. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system, according to a news release.

Ole Miss names locals to Chancellor's List

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) named students to Spring 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.75-4.00, according to a news release.

Local honorees include: Lauren Hord of Stuttgart, who is majoring in exercise science; Sean Cunningham of DeWitt, who is majoring in international studies and public policy leadership; and Molly Bohanan of Stuttgart, who is majoring in pharmaceutical sciences.

SAU President's List includes locals

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced its President's List, including Southeast Arkansas residents. Honorees earned a 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2022 semester.

Anissa Henry is a junior exercise science (pre-professional) major from Banks.

Kendall Pope is a sophomore K-12 physical education and health major from Banks.

Jordan Neeley is a senior psychology major with a minor in exercise science from Dumas.

Bailey Cole is a sophomore criminal justice major from Gillett.

Samantha Clanton is a senior agriculture: pre-veterinary major from Hermitage.

Gregory Hilliard is a senior psychology major from Hermitage.

Kacie Evans is a senior chemistry (science option) major with a minor in mathematics from Leola.

Curt Smead is a senior music education (instrumental) major from Leola.

Ronnie Gilmore is a junior music education (instrumental) major from Mc Gehee.

Elizabeth Garcia is a senior psychology major with a minor in Spanish from Monticello.

Logan Owens is a junior accounting major from Monticello.

Matthew Aiken is a senior exercise science major from Rison.

Sydney Leopard is a senior elementary education (STEM) major from Rison.

Nicholas Wilson is a sophomore accounting major from Rison.

Spencer Williams is a sophomore marine biology major from Sheridan.

Johnathan Brandon is a senior marine biology major from Star City.

Alex Vose is a junior computer science major from Stuttgart.

Samantha Evans is a junior psychology major with a minor in sociology from Warren.

Dashavona Hampton is a senior exercise science major from Warren.

SAU names locals to Dean's List

Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced its Dean's List including area residents. Honorees earned a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the spring 2022 semester.

Amber Gantt is a senior musical theatre major from DeWitt.

Lillie Thomason is a sophomore pre-nursing major from De Witt, AR..

Ashton Ashcraft is a junior elementary education (STEM) major from Grapevine.

Madison McGhee is a senior agricultural education major from Hermitage.

George Marabanian is a junior engineering major from Lake Village.

Chloe Rutan is a sophomore psychology major from Lake Village.

Molly Scriber is a senior entrepreneurial finance major with a minor in Spanish from Monticello.

Kelsey Wooten is a sophomore pre-nursing major from Monticello.

Jaheim Brown is a sophomore industrial technology major from Pine Bluff.

Olivia Martin is a senior computer science major from Pine Bluff.

Hannah Bond is a senior engineering major from Rison.

Jacob Robertson is a senior industrial technology major from Rison.

Ranelle Allen is a junior engineering major with a minor in mathematics from Sheridan.

Haley Callanen is a junior agricultural education major from Sheridan.

Cassidy Caple is a junior agricultural business major from Sheridan.

Taylor Goodson is a senior agricultural business major from Sheridan.

Dalton Grissom is a junior computer science (privacy and cyber security option) major with a minor in entrepreneurship (non-business) from Sheridan.

Alana Hedden is a junior biology major from Sheridan.

Diamond Morris is a senior exercise science major from Sheridan.

Addison Bennett is a senior middle school education major from Stuttgart.

Symone Smith is a sophomore communications design major from Warren.

Juan Hernandez is a junior computer science major from White Hall.

Adam Taylor is a sophomore middle school education major from White Hall.