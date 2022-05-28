Sections
Death south of Little Rock investigated as homicide

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 9:16 p.m.
FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Pulaski County deputies were investigating an apparent homicide south of Little Rock on Saturday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a person injured at 12618 Sandstone Drive, about 5 miles southeast of the South University Avenue interchange with Interstate 30.

However, deputies who arrived at the scene found a man dead in the driveway.

No further identifying information was provided about the victim in the post that was shared around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

