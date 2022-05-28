Debt lessons

As the nation piles on another trillion or so in national debt this year, the president's people have leaked the latest school debt forgiveness plan. This time, the loan that students took to pay for college will be partially forgiven, up to $10,000 per borrower.

But to prove how fiscally responsible they are, those who put together this plan say the government will only forgive $10,000 in student debt for those earning up to $150,000 a year for individuals and $300,000 for couples. Which, if you're talking about young people who needed student loans to begin with, includes about 97 percent of all such borrowers. That according to the People's Policy Project via The Washington Post.

This will surely not ease pressure on inflation. This is not the kind of responsible borrowing Americans are used to. But at least it will add $230 billion to the national debt, as estimated by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

We wonder: How do you feel, Responsible Borrower and Taxpayer, about subsidizing the student loans of all these folks who promised to pay them back, but now have a lot of it canceled? And where would you apply to be reimbursed for the loans you did pay back all those years ago?

And they wonder: Why has the national debt skyrocketed?