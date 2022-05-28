Police beat: Drugs, gun seized in NLR traffic stop

Drugs, gun seized in NLR traffic stop

North Little Rock police arrested a man who reportedly had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop early Friday, according to an arrest report.

An officer pulled over a vehicle for having an unreadable temporary tag shortly after midnight Friday, and passenger Jesse Houston said he knew he had a warrant out for his arrest out of Brinkley. He was also on parole with a search waiver.

When police searched Houston, he reportedly told them that he had a pouch with drugs in his pants, and the officer found a pill identified as clonazepam and a bag suspected to be methamphetamine. There were also reportedly some pills identified as tramadol in the vehicle.

The search also found a loaded handgun in Houston's pants leg below the knee, according to the report. Houston, a felon, cannot legally own a gun.

Houston is charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia charge.