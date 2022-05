Friday's French Open results

At Stade Roland Garros, Paris

Purse: €16,404,509 (approximately $17.6 million)

Surface: Red clay

PARIS -- Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Singles

Men's Third Round

Diego Schwartzman (15), Argentina, def. Grigor Dimitrov (18), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (9), Canada, def. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Rafael Nadal (5), Spain, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (26), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Spain, def. John Isner (23), United States, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Karen Khachanov (21), Russia, def. Cameron Norrie (10), Britain, 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz (6), Spain, def. Sebastian Korda (27), United States, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Third Round

Amanda Anisimova (27), United States, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0, ret.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (17), Canada, def. Belinda Bencic (14), Switzerland, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (18), United States, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 6-4.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Angelique Kerber (21), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Elise Mertens (31), Belgium, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jil Teichmann (23), Switzerland, def. Victoria Azarenka (15), Belarus, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Men's Second Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Arthur Rinderknech and Benjamin Bonzi, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (10), Britain, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-4, 6-2.

Jonny O'Mara, Britain, and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Andrea Vavassori and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, def. Luke Saville and Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. Enzo Couacaud and Manuel Guinard, France, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino and Albano Olivetti, France, 6-2, 5-7, 6-0.

Women's First Round

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Alize Cornet and Diane Parry, France, walkover.

Women's Second Round

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caty McNally (4), United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend, United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (7), United States, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Maryna Zanevska and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (5), United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-0, 6-4.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, def. Han Xinyun and Zhu Lin, China, 0-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Heather Watson and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Latisha Chan, Taiwan, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Anna Danilina (12), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (8), United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.