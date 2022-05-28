Highway department seeking input on Northwest Arkansas bridge projects

The Arkansas Department of Transportation intends to replace two bridges in western Washington County and one in western Benton County next year and wants to know what the public thinks about the plans online.

In Washington County, the plan is to replace two bridges on Arkansas 45 south of Lincoln near Dutch Mills. One bridge spans Baron Fork Creek and the other Fly Creek. A box culvert on Arkansas 45, west of Fly Creek, will also be replaced. There'll be an overlay and slight widening of 1.2 miles of Arkansas 45 and some channel realignment of Baron Fork Creek upstream of the new bridge.

The project is expected to begin in late 2023.

In Benton County, plans call for replacing the bridge over Little Flint Creek on Arkansas 12 west of Gentry.

A temporary detour around the work site will be required. The project is expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments on either or both projects. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. June 10.

For the Washington County project, use this link: https://vpiph01-job-040866-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

For the Benton County project, use this link: https://vpiph01-job-090641-little-flint-creek-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

A Spanish translation of the presentation is available on the website.

Submit online comment forms to the department or print the forms and mail to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.