Hutchinson OKs merit raises for executive branch employees

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has authorized state agencies in the executive branch to use 5% of their total payroll costs for merit raises for employees in the fiscal year that ends June 30, citing the rising costs of living.

Nearly 22,400 state employees are eligible for the merit raises that are projected to cost state agencies a total of $54.6 million, including $21.8 million in state general revenue, said Alex Johnston, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

The average salary for these employees is about $48,000 a year, she said.

In February, Hutchinson authorized 2% cost-of-living raises for employees at agencies in the executive branch, citing the rising cost of inflation.

Hutchinson said in a letter dated Thursday to state employees that he wants to express his sincere gratitude to each of them for their dedication, perseverance and diligence. Arkansas has benefited from low unemployment numbers and a growing economy, despite numerous national and international crises that have affected nearly all aspects of American life, he said.

"As our state and nation recover from economic losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and return to a sense of normalcy, new challenges have emerged, namely that of inflation," the Republican governor wrote. "As supply chains struggle to keep up with rising demand, the price of gas and energy has increased exponentially. Current inflation rates are the highest the nation has seen since 1981, putting immense strain on everyday families and individuals."

Hutchinson said he has authorized merit raises for state employees at an average of 5% for fiscal 2022.

"It is my hope that this announcement will allow state employees to continue their steadfast service to neighbors, communities, and fellow Arkansans," the governor wrote in his letter to state employees.

State Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher said Thursday in a letter to the state's Cabinet secretaries that Hutchinson has determined the state's fiscal status is strong enough to support state employee merit raises for fiscal 2022.

"Departments are allowed a maximum allocation of 5.0% of total employee payroll for performance increases," she said.

The merit raises will be reflected in state employees' pay received, starting July 1, Fecher said.

John Bridges, executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association, said Friday in a written statement that "This is great news!"

"State employees certainly have earned their Performance Pay as they have worked steadfast during the pandemic without an interruption in services to the citizens and guests of Arkansas," he said.

"We would like to thank the Governor for recognizing their hard work and for increasing their pay during these inflationary times," Bridges added.

Hutchinson's announcement about merit raises for state executive branch employees comes two weeks after an auditor for Arkansas Legislative Audit questioned the Hutchinson administration's implementation of 2% raises for executive branch employees, who are paid at their maximum-authorized salaries.

Kurt Cover, supervising senior auditor for Arkansas Legislative Audit, questioned whether raises in the form of one-time, lump-sum payments to more than 1,200 executive branch employees should be calculated as 2% of their total annual salaries.

But the state's personnel director, Kay Barnhill, told lawmakers that state law is silent on whether the lump-sum payments should be based on an employee's annual salary or should be a prorated portion of that employee's salary.

She said the state plans to make the lump-sum payments to employees, some of whom are paid up to their maximum-authorized salary, based on their annual salaries in the last pay period of the fiscal year that ends June 30.

On Feb. 17, Hutchinson announced the state's executive branch employees would receive 2% cost-of-living raises, effective Feb. 6, to help offset rising inflation.

Cover said a 2% salary increase was added to the base hourly rate of 22,453 executive branch employees, resulting in a first-year cost of $21.2 million to the state.

One-time, lump-sum payments totaling $1.28 million were made in error to 1,266 executive branch employees in late February rather than in the last pay period of the fiscal year that ends June 30, as is required by Arkansas Code Annotated 21-5-211, he said.

The Office of Personnel Management subsequently recouped the funds, Cover said. Those employees are now scheduled to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment in the last pay period in the fiscal year, and it will not be a recurring payment in subsequent fiscal years, he said.

Last week, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration increased its general revenue forecasts for the current fiscal year and the following three fiscal years and projected a $1.47 billion surplus in the current fiscal year that ends June 30, and a $914 million surplus in the next fiscal year that starts July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.

In its previous Dec. 16 forecast, the finance department projected a $264.4 million general revenue surplus for fiscal 2022 that ends June 30. Last month, Hutchinson said state officials were projecting a $1 billion surplus in fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2022, the state's general revenue budget is $5.84 billion.

Last week, Hutchinson said inflation, including the high cost of fuel, has hurt Arkansans and some form of tax relief is necessary to return a portion of the surplus to taxpayers.

"I will continue to discuss options to accomplish this with legislators and a special session will be necessary at some point to deal with the surplus," the Republican governor said last week.

State officials said $250 million of the fiscal 2022 surplus already has been obligated by the Legislature and the governor. They said $50 million is set aside for state highway funding to match federal highway funds; $50 million is set aside for stipends to law enforcement officers; and $150 million is allotted for the restricted reserve fund for various improvements and projects, including a proposed prison expansion.

In its Dec. 16 forecast, the finance department didn't project a general revenue surplus for fiscal 2023 that begins July 1 because the Arkansas General Assembly hadn't enacted a general revenue budget for fiscal 2023 yet, state officials said. In this year's fiscal session, the General Assembly enacted a $6.02 billion general revenue budget for fiscal 2023.

In fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, the state's general revenue surplus totaled $45.7 million, a record for a fiscal year based on the state's records for the past 30 years. The state's two largest sources of general revenue are the state's individual income taxes and sales and use taxes.