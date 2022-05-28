I-30 work to require closing of Fairfield Road in Benton

Construction work to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require a short-term closure of Fairfield Road at its connection with the I-30 frontage road in Benton, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close Fairfield Road, between the I-30 frontage road and Jackman Street, from Tuesday through June 14, weather permitting.

Detour signs will guide traffic to Citizens Drive and Jackman Street to connect with Fairfield Road. Access will be provided to home and properties north of Jackman Street by following the detour sign, the Transportation Department said.

Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels, barricades and signs.

The $187.3 million project includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114).