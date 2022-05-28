Pine Bluff letter: In Uvalde’s wake

In Uvalde's wake

Editor, The Commercial:

Just a few days ago, the nation was awakened to yet another senseless and tragic school shooting that claimed the lives of a reported 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. In the midst of administrators, educators, students, and parents preparing for family trips as school nears for what should be summer break, the reality of yet another school shooting has plagued us.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims as well as the entire community of Uvalde during this most difficult time. It's difficult to imagine the pain and trauma experienced by the victims and their families. As we search for answers as to why this happened yet again, I am confident that our federal partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation working alongside Texas law enforcement authorities will find the answers needed to bring about some sense of closure to all affected.

Creating a safe environment for students to learn and grow intellectually must be a priority for everyone. School safety is not achieved with a single program or piece of security equipment. Rather, effective school safety starts with prevention and all law enforcement agencies should remain committed to that and more. We all know what works, but schools need the financial and human resources to implement and sustain the practices that will truly make our children and schools safe from the inside out.

There is no more important endeavor than safeguarding the welfare of the students and teachers in our schools, as we know that national average response time for law enforcement to an active shooter event is three (3) minutes. Without effective, pre-planned response options at the scene of an attack, many victims can be seriously injured or killed.

Again, my thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Uvalde community.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.,

Jefferson County