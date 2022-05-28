Jaylin Williams remaining in NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Jaylin Williams is going all in on the 2022 NBA Draft.

Williams, an All-SEC first-team performer and defensive team selection as a sophomore in 2022, made the announcement in a post to his Twitter account on Saturday. He declared for the draft on April 4, but did not sign an agent, and participated in the NBA Scouting Combine.

The Razorbacks had 13 scholarship players, the maximum allowed by the NCAA, on its 2022-23 roster prior to his decision.

“For a kid that grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, it has been nothing but a dream come true these past two years,” Williams wrote in part. “All of the love has been felt. From court rushes to the March Madness runs, we could’ve never done it without all of you!”

Williams, prior to last season, was not considered a player who was likely to be drafted this summer. But he made his star turn as Arkansas surged in the final two-and-a-half months of the season and moved up mock drafts and big boards in a hurry.

Following the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17, Williams was projected by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie as the No. 47 pick of the Memphis Grizzlies, and the No. 46 pick of the Detroit Pistons by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

At the NBA Combine, Williams finished with 5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and 1 steal in his first scrimmage with Team Curry. He sat out his team’s second scrimmage on May 20.

Williams averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in Arkansas’ first 13 games last season, and in the last 18 of the regular season his numbers spiked to 13.7 points and 10.6 rebounds. The Razorbacks went 14-4 in that stretch.

He averaged 14.3 points on 40.8% shooting, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during Arkansas’ second run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in as many seasons. Williams grabbed 10-plus rebounds in 5 of 8 NCAA Tournament games played, including 15 vs. New Mexico State and 12 in the Sweet 16 victory over No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga.

Williams scored 19 points against Duke in his final game as a Razorback.

The Fort Smith native reached double figures in scoring only twice through Jan. 4. He did so in 20 of the team’s last 23 games, adding a career-high 22 points at Alabama on Feb. 12.

Williams recorded 16 double-doubles, including seven in a row between Feb. 8 and March 2.

Defensively, Williams led Arkansas with 54 charges taken, 41 blocks and was second with 48 steals. When he was the nearest Razorbacks defender to a shot, opponents made 37.2% of two-point attempts during the regular season, including 36.4% in SEC play.