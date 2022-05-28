The nation in brief: Landmark restaurant burns in Detroit





Landmark restaurant burns in Detroit

DETROIT — Fire destroyed a landmark restaurant and brewpub Friday in Midtown Detroit, but spared the neighboring Third Man Records store owned by musician Jack White as well as Shinola’s flagship watch store.

No one was inside Traffic Jam & Snug at the time of the blaze and the restaurant was believed to be a total loss, fire officials said.

“Such sad news. The Cass Corridor institution ‘Traffic Jam and Snug Restaurant’ suffers a total loss fire,” White, a singer and songwriter, wrote Friday on Instagram. “My heart and support goes out to them and their workers for this loss.” The Detroit-born performer founded The White Stripes. He opened the Third Man Records store in 2015 and launched a vinyl record-pressing plant there in 2017. The blaze did not spread to the record store, the Shinola store or other nearby businesses.

Detroit Fire Community Relations Chief James Harris said firefighters were called to the restaurant before 2 a.m., The Detroit News reported. No injuries were reported and the cause wasn’t immediately known.

“It took us a couple of hours to contain the fire and we’re conducting a thorough investigation into how it started and where it started,” Harris said.

Traffic Jam was established 1965, according to its website. Owner Scott Lowell told the newspaper that he was on a humanitarian mission at the border between Poland and Ukraine and that he was trying to return to Detroit.

“I’ve been watching it on the news and videos,” Lowell said. “I don’t really have much to say. It just feels like a bad dream. I’ve watched it and I just feel helpless from here.”

Iraqi accused in Bush plot to stay in jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Iraqi man behind bars after his arrest on a charge of plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush has waived his right to a detention hearing and will remain behind bars for now, according to a court document filed Thursday.

Shihab Ahmed Shihab Shihab, 52, also schemed to smuggle other Iraqis into the U.S. from Mexico to aid in the plot, after which they’d be smuggled back out through Mexico, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Columbus after his arrest Tuesday.

Shihab, who came to the U.S. from Iraq in 2020 on a visitor’s visa, insinuated that he had contacts with the Islamic State group, prosecutors said. It did not appear the plot came close to materializing, with confidential informants briefing the FBI from April 2021 through this month.

Shihab on Thursday waived his right to a detention hearing scheduled for Friday, according to the court document.

If convicted, Shihab could face up to 30 years in prison and $500,000 in fines.

Pot-smoking rioter draws 3-year term

NEW YORK — A Long Island disc jockey who filmed himself smoking marijuana inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been sentenced to 3 years and five months in prison.

“This is history! We took the Capitol,” Greg Rubenacker declared on cellphone footage played at his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. “Smoke out the Capitol, baby!” The 26-year-old Farmingdale man struck a more contrite tone before Judge Beryl Howell imposed sentence Thursday.

“I just want to say sorry to you guys for having to go through all the cases,” Rubenacker said. “I want to say sorry to the United States of America … I wish I hadn’t believed the lies.” Rubenacker was among the horde of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who tried to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. The riot at the Capitol resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

More than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for participating in the insurrection, including more than 250 people who authorities say assaulted or impeded law enforcement.

Deaths up to five in Pennsylvania blast

POTTSTOWN, Penn. — The death toll from a major explosion that obliterated a Pennsylvania home has risen from four to five, with two injured people in the hospital.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller confirmed the additional fatality at a Friday news conference, after investigators spent the morning sifting through the chaotic blast scene. Everyone has been accounted for, Keller said.

Authorities on Friday afternoon identified the people killed in Thursday’s house explosion Pottstown.

Killed in the explosion were Francine White, 67; Alana Wood, 13; Jeremiah White, 12; Nehemiah White, 10; and Tristan White, 8, the Pottstown Police Department said.

Another two people, Eugene White, 44, and Kristina Matuzsan, 32, are in critical condition at regional trauma centers.

Investigators, including police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were working to determine the source of the blast. They were still “looking into” whether the area had a frequent gas odor or other past gas-related issues.

The home that was destroyed had a propane tank inside, which remained intact at the site after the blast.





Investigators work the scene of a deadly explosion Friday in a residential neighborhood in Pottstown, Pa. (AP/Matt Rourke)





