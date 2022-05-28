Are not the answers

Again, our hearts bleed for the most recent mass shooting in Texas. There will be knee-jerk reactions calling for gun controls and background checks. I believe these are not the solutions. This shooter passed background checks. The states and cities with the strictest gun laws seem to have the most gun violence.

I think what we need is a change of our nation's culture of death and violence. 1. We need to get back to valuing human life. What kind of a subliminal message is sent to our youth when we have killed 65 million-plus of our most vulnerable citizens since the early '70s? 2. We need to strengthen our families. Most of these shooters are young men who have no fathers present in their lives. A father's role is to teach his son about how to handle anger in healthy ways. 3. We need to get back to the morality that founded our country. Thou shalt not murder is still one of the Ten Commandments. Where are our children learning these commandments? 4. We need to pressure Hollywood and the producers of video games to stop displaying so much violence in their products.

SHARON VANDER ZYL

Cherokee Village

Let's talk about it now

A recent letter to the editor criticized President Biden for politicizing the school shooting in Texas. If a politician can't talk about gun control after a school shooting, when can they talk about it?

So far this year, there have been 27 school shootings. That's over one per week. To pick a time to speak when there hasn't been a recent tragedy is virtually impossible. Let's talk about it now! Very few are talking about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. Saying that just muddles the discussion of common-sense gun control. They won't end the tragedies, but they might reduce them.

DOUG BARBER

Greenbrier

Are we OK with that?

If he was a legal gun buyer and he was a murdering psychopath, then it follows that murdering psychopaths can legally buy guns. Are we OK with that? Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. John Boozman, what are you going to do?

CLARA J. JONES

El Dorado

It shouldn't happen

How did an 18-year-old buy an AR-15? The best thing for our country would be to ban this dangerous gun. But why, when 80 to 90 percent of Americans advocate for background checks, can't lawmakers put that into law to prevent the mentally unstable from purchasing a firearm?

I am angry. We are the only country on the planet that has this problem with guns! I am angry when an 18-year-old decides to shoot up classrooms of children and their teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

LYDIA EVANSON

Arkadelphia

Innocents slaughtered

In viewing the scenes on television and in the newspapers from the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, I noticed something. There were images of grieving parents, law enforcement officers scurrying about, and shocked bystanders. What was regrettably missing was pictures of the mutilated bodies of the children who had been killed by the powerful weapons of their murderer. I can only imagine how terrified they were, how innocent and trusting they were that morning when they left home for school. The argument that there is nothing that can be done about these massacres of America's children is a lie, and Second Amendment fanatics know it.

If you are opposed to blanket background checks and bans on assault rifles and ghost guns, you are complicit in the slaughter of these elementary school children and their teachers. I believe that it is true that 90 percent of gun owners are law-abiding, God-fearing individuals. Why, then, would they be opposed to background checks? Assault rifles are for armed combat and nothing else. I grew up hunting. If someone had showed up at a dove or deer hunt with a Thompson submachine gun or a Browning automatic rifle--the assault weapons of my day--they would have been laughed out of town.

America is a covenanted nation, its people bound together by the Declaration of Independence and the preamble to the Constitution--"We the People" and "To form a more perfect Union." And yet we are now a nation that cannot even protect its own children. If you are a believer, as I am, and go to church this weekend without feeling a sense of guilt and sin, you are going to the wrong church.

"They" are not going to come and take your guns. This is a democracy; nothing can be done without the permission of the people. There is no "we" and "they"; there is only "us."

When you look at your young children and grandchildren, imagine them, just for a moment, going off to school to face the same fate that befell the Uvalde innocents.

RANDALL WOODS

Fayetteville