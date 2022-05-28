LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Texas Game 3

Texas 3, Arkansas 0 -- Bottom 7th Inning

A single and walk brings in SEC Player of the Year KB Sides up with no outs.

Sides grounds into a fielder's choice for the first out. McEwen popped out to third and the Hogs are down to their final out in Texas transfer Taylor Ellsworth.

Texas 3, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 7th Inning

A leadoff single for the Longhorns knocks Delce out of the game. Bella Dayton's bunt single puts two runners on with no outs.

Jefferson lined into an unassisted double play to LaValley. Haff records a strikeout to end the inning.

Texas 3, Arkansas 0 -- End 6th Inning

Gibson singled and Gammil walked to put the first two runners on base.

Malkin grounded into a fielder's choice and Hoffmann grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to strand two more baserunners.

Texas 3, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 6th Inning

After her defensive heroics in the last half inning, Jefferson led off with a double off the wall in center.

Texas put runners on the corners with nobody out after a bunt single. Alyssa Washington opened the scoring with a two-run double.

The Longhorns open the frame with 4 consecutive hits.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 -- End 5th Inning

Arkansas has stranded 6 runners today.

Texas second baseman Janae Jefferson tracked a ball into shallow right-center field and made an incredible over-the-shoulder diving catch.

Friedman struck out swinging. KB Sides reached on a two-out bloop single into center.

McEwen drew a four-pitch walk but Ellsworth popped up in front of home plate.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 -- Middle 5th Inning

Delce has been dominant. She records another 1-2-3 inning. She's struck out 7 and allowed just 2 hits on 66 pitches through 5 innings.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 -- End 4th Inning

The Razorbacks go down in order in the fourth.

Hannah Gammill struck out swinging. Malkin grounded out to third. Hoffmann flew out to center.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 -- Middle 4th Inning

The Longhorns put the leadoff runner on base after an error in right field by Hoffmann.

Delce retired the next three batters to end the inning and picked up her 7th strikeout.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 -- Bottom 3rd Inning

Marlene Friedman struck out swinging but reached first safely on a dropped third strike. KB Sides drew a walk.

Both runners advanced into scoring position after a wild pitch. Longhorn pitcher Sophia Simpson has airmailed pitches to the backstop in consecutive innings.

Taylor Ellsworth reached on a fielder's choice as Friedman was thrown out at home for the second out. Danielle Gibson struck out swinging to end the inning.

Arkansas 0, Texas 0 -- Middle 3rd Inning

After back-to-back strikeouts, Razorback ace Chenise Delce allowed a two-out double to Janae Jefferson. She struck out Mia Scott for her sixth punchout of the game -- third of the inning.

Arkansas 0 Texas 0 -- End 2nd Inning

The Razorbacks put runners in scoring position on a pair of singles and a wild pitch. They failed to bring the runs home after Linnie Malkin and Kacie Hoffmann struck out. Audrie LaValley flew out to end the threat.