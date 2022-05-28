Man charged in deaths of Marion County couple

A former Marion County resident has been charged with capital murder in the deaths of a couple earlier this month.

Dale Mark Stikeleather, 64, is being held without bail in the deaths of Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson of Flippin, according to a news release Friday from the Arkansas State Police. Stikeleather had resided at a home near the murder scene and was located in Sugar Land, Texas.

Marion County sheriff's deputies were contacted May 11 about a welfare check on the Watsons, the news release stated. Deputies went to the residence, located at 2386 Mallard Terrace south of Flippin, and discovered the couple's bodies. Both had been shot and their truck was missing, the news release stated.

Arkansas State Police agents questioned Stikeleather on May 16, and he was subsequently charged in Marion County with theft of property and held in Texas.

Stikeleather waived extradition earlier this week and was transported to Yellville. Once back in Arkansas, charges were amended to include two counts of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.