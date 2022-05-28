Mount St. Mary names Jones as head of school

Sara Jones, current principal at Mount St. Mary Academy, has been named the 171-year-old school's first head of school, effective June 1.

The new head of school position replaces that of the president as the chief leader of the all-girls Catholic high school in Little Rock.

"Having served as principal and assistant principal for the last seven years, Sara is the best person to lead the Mount community into our historic school's next exciting chapter," Susie Whitacre, chair of the school's board of directors, said. "She has shown exceptional leadership skills during her time at Mount and exemplified the Mercy values so vital for this important role."

Before being named Mount St. Mary Academy's principal in June 2019, Jones served as assistant principal at the school for four years beginning in June 2015. She has worked in various administrative and teaching roles in Catholic education in Arkansas for nearly 20 years.

Jones earned a master's degree in teaching in 2013 and an educational specialist credential in August 2015, both from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. She is also an Arkansas licensed K-12 building level administrator. Jones and her husband, Larry, are members of St. Theresa Church in Little Rock. Their son, Adam, is a rising sophomore at Catholic High School.

"I am truly honored to receive this opportunity," Jones said of her new role. "Mount St. Mary Academy is a phenomenal institution, as evidenced by her 171-year presence in Little Rock. It's very exciting to be given the chance to help lead [the school] into the future while continuing to work together with this special community. I am incredibly blessed."

As head of school, Jones will work with three boards of directors connected to the school. She will also be responsible for the effective day-to-day management of the school, for ensuring the provision of academic leadership and strategic vision, for maintaining a financially sustainable organization, and for upholding the quality of the overall student experience.

Jones will succeed Pattie Davis, who has served as president of Mount St. Mary Academy since June 2019. Davis has been named the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge in Louisiana in March.