Muleriders down Vikes on late HR

Junior right-fielder Conner Allen hit a two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Southern Arkansas University to an 8-7 victory over Augustana (S.D.) in the opening game of the NCAA Division II Magnolia Super Regional at Walker Field in Magnolia on Friday night.

The Muleriders can clinch their first trip to the Division II World Series in Cary, N.C., with a victory in Game 2 of the series today at 2 p.m. If Augustana wins, the third and deciding game will be played immediately following.

SAU had tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning on third baseman Brandon Nicoll's sacrifice fly that scored shortstop Riley Orr.

In the eighth, SAU's Tucker Burton hit a one-out double down the right-field line. After Chris Lyles struck out, Allen hit his seventh home run of the season over the wall in left-center field.

In the top of the ninth, Augustana's Jordan Barth singled to center. With two outs, Barth scored from third on J.T. Mix's single.

But SAU reliever Santos Sosa (3-2) struck out right fielder Jaxon Rosencranz, who had earlier homered, to end the game.

Sosa allowed 1 run on 3 hits with 2 strikeouts over 2 innings. SAU starter Jeremy Adorno, who entered the game with a 14-0 record, worked 7 innings, allowing 6 runs on 10 hits with 2 strikeouts.

The Vikings opened the scoring with designated hitter Will Olson's three-run home run to center with one out in the first. They added a run in the second on third baseman Jordan Barth's RBI double.

But the Muleriders answered just as quickly. Third baseman Brandon Nicoll hit a two-run home run. In the second, Augustana starter Ryan Jares issued consecutive bases-loaded walks before SAU shortstop Riley Orr scored on Nicoll's RBI groundout off reliever Seth Miller, giving the Muleriders a 5-4 lead.

Both offenses were then held in check until the top of the sixth, when Augustana took a 6-5 lead on solo home runs by right fielder Jaxon Rosencranz and catcher Drey Dirksen.

Southern Arkansas tied it in the bottom of the seventh when Orr scored on Nicoll's sacrifice fly to center, making it 6-6. Orr had walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Southern Arkansas is making its first super regional appearance at the Division II level. The Muleriders did reach the NAIA World Series three times (1991, 1987, 1983). The Vikings won the Division II national championship in 2018.