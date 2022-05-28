



• Director Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" brought hip-shaking swagger to the Cannes Film Festival this week, debuting a grand and glitzy portrait of the Memphis rock 'n' roll legend on the French Riviera. In 2013, Luhrmann also premiered "The Great Gatsby" at Cannes. The largest and flashiest Hollywood film to make its world premiere at Cannes this year, "Elvis" brought Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, who plays Presley, to the red carpet as the festival tried to finally shrug off the pandemic. Joining them was Priscilla Presley, who has endorsed the movie. "Elvis," though, isn't just a big-screen tribute to Presley. It centers on the singer's long and tortured relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Hanks, a former carnival worker whose control over Presley was widely criticized as unethical and harmful. Warner Bros. will release "Elvis" in theaters on June 24.

• BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean boy band -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- will reveal their gradual journey to becoming K-pop superstars through a new Apple Music series. The three-episode "BTS Radio: Past & Present" will air weekly leading up to the release of the band's new album "Proof," which arrives June 10. The inaugural episode will air today. Known for such hit songs as "Dynamite" and "Butter," the group will take listeners along on their quest for stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them. "We wanted to use this radio show to celebrate nine years of BTS with you guys and with our ARMY all over the world," said RM of the seven-member band -- which also includes J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin. "Every episode is dedicated to you," RM said. "And we wanted to share the BTS songs that help tell our story." In addition, BTS will join President Joe Biden next week to talk about "Asian inclusion and representation" and to address hate crimes and discrimination against Asians, the White House announced. The meeting follows the president's visit to South Korea last week. Biden has been outspoken about combating a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. Last year he signed into law the covid-19 Hate Crimes Act. He and BTS also will discuss diversity and the group's platform as youth ambassadors.





BTS performs “Butter” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 2. (AP/Chris Pizzello)





