NATURALS 14, ROCKHOUNDS 6

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals used a six-run second inning Friday to claim the lead for good, then added five more runs over the next two innings and three more in the seventh to beat the Midland RockHounds in front of an announced crowd of 3,549 at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Midland took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Jeremy Eierman drew a bases-loaded walk before Northwest Arkansas' big second inning. Brhet Bewley scored when Maikel Garcia reached on a fielding error by Eierman. Michael Massey then hit a two-run double and scored on Robbie Glendinning's RBI single. Logan Porter's double to center field scored Glendinning and Porter scored on Seuly Matias' RBI double for a 6-1 lead.

The Naturals made it a 9-1 lead in the third on Nick Loftin's fifth home run of the season. A wild pitch by Chester Pimentel then allowed Massey to score and Porter added his second RBI double.

A second throwing error by Eierman in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout by Loftin pushed the lead to 11-4. Glendinning hit a two-run single and Matias added an RBI single in the seventh for the Naturals.