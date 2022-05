NCAA Softball Super Regional glance

NCAA Division I Softball Super Regional scores and schedule All times Central (Best-of-3; x-if necessary)

Host school is home team for Game 1; visiting school is home team for Game 2; coin flip determines home team for Game 3

Fayetteville

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 4 Arkansas 7, Texas 1

FRIDAY'S GAME

Texas 3, Arkansas 1

Series tied 1-1

TODAY'S GAME

Arkansas vs. Texas, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 5 UCLA (46-8) vs. No. 12 Duke (44-9), (n)

First game of series

TODAY'S GAME

UCLA vs. Duke, 7:30 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

UCLA vs. Duke, TBA

Norman, Okla.

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 1 Oklahoma 8, Cent. Florida 0

Oklahoma leads series 1-0

TODAY'S GAME

Oklahoma vs. Cent. Florida, 1 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Oklahoma vs. Cent. Florida, TBA

Blacksburg, Va.

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 3 Virginia Tech (45-8) vs. Florida (46-16), (n)

Game suspended; will resume at 9 a.m.

TODAY'S GAME

Virgina Tech vs. Florida, 11 a.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Virginia Tech vs. Florida, TBA

Tempe, Ariz.

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 8 Arizona St. (42-9) vs. No. 9 Northwestern (43-10), (n)

First game of series

TODAY'S GAME

Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, 10 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Arizona St. vs. Northwestern, TBA

Palo Alto, Calif.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Stanford (39-20) vs. Oregon St. (37-20), (n)

First game of series

TODAY'S GAME

Stanford vs. Oregon St., 5 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Stanford vs. Oregon St., TBA

Stillwater, Okla.

THURSDAY'S GAME

No. 7 Oklahoma St. 2, No. 10 Clemson 0

FRIDAY'S GAME

Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, (n)

Oklahoma State leads series 1-0

x-TODAY'S GAME

Oklahoma St. vs. Clemson, TBA

Starkville, Miss.

FRIDAY'S GAME

Arizona 3, Mississippi St. 2 (8)

Arizona leads series 1-0

TODAY'S GAME

Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, 4 p.m.

x-SUNDAY'S GAME

Mississippi St. vs. Arizona, TBA