Neighborhood Watch back in June

Pine Bluff Neighborhood Watch meetings will resume in June, giving residents the chance to communicate with the Pine Bluff Police Department about issues in their neighborhoods.

The meetings had been postponed for the past two years because the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

"We are excited to restart the neighborhood watch meetings," Pine Bluff Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said.

"This program keeps the residents involved in their communities while also bridging the gap between residents and law enforcement."

Franklin said the meetings are important for the police officers because it lets them know what issues need to be addressed in certain neighborhoods.

"Having observant residents also provides a second set of eyes and ears for the officers," he said.

"Without knowing their concerns, it's hard to address the issues."

In addition to listening to residents' concerns or tips during the meetings, members will also hear about statistics related to crime throughout the neighborhoods. Members will also be encouraged to get to know one another and residents in their area.

Sometimes the meetings will also include elected officials and other community leaders presenting news about the city.

"We're trying to get know who is who and form relationships and talk to each other," Franklin said.

Residents are encouraged to attend the Neighborhood Watch meetings or start groups in their communities.

The following is a list of Neighborhood Watch meetings scheduled for June:

3rd Avenue meets June 2 at 6 p.m. at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave.

Central Park meets June 9 at 6 p.m. at Family Church, 2309 S. Poplar St.

Jefferson Heights meets June 13 at 6 p.m. (The location is to be determined.)

Taylor Association meets June 14 at 7 p.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave.

Belmont/Broadmoor meets June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1302 Washington St.

Calvary Association meets June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Stephens Church of God in Christ, 4805 W. 14th Ave.

Sheraton Park meets June 16 at 6:30 p.m. at 4101 Hazel St.

University Park meets June 23 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

East Harding meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

For details email Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.