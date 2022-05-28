The world in brief: Network to send file on killing to court ;West Bank teen reported slain by Israelis ;Suriname floods ruin crops, cut off towns ;Texan’s death investigated in Italy

Network to send file on killing to court

JERUSALEM -- The Al Jazeera news network says it will submit a case file to the International Criminal Court on the killing of reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead earlier this month during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

The Qatar-based network and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israeli soldiers of deliberately killing her. Israel rejects those allegations as a "blatant lie." It says she was shot during a firefight between soldiers and Palestinian militants, and only ballistic analysis of the bullet -- which is held by the authority -- can determine who fired the fatal shot.

Al Jazeera said late Thursday it has formed an international legal team to prepare a case dossier to be submitted to the court. It said the case file would also include the Israeli bombing of the building housing its offices in Gaza City during last year's war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The Network vows to follow every path to achieve justice for Shireen, and ensure those responsible for her killing are brought to justice and held accountable in all international justice and legal platforms and courts," Al Jazeera said.

Israel says it cannot determine whether Palestinian militants or its own soldiers fired the fatal shot unless the Palestinian Authority hands over the bullet that killed Abu Akleh for ballistic analysis. The Palestinian Authority has refused to cooperate with Israel in any way, saying it doesn't trust Israel to investigate itself.

The Palestinian Authority announced the results of its own probe on Thursday, saying Abu Akleh was deliberately killed by Israeli forces and that there were no militants in the area. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz rejected the findings, saying "any claim that the IDF intentionally harms journalists or uninvolved civilians is a blatant lie," referring to the Israeli military.

West Bank teen reported slain by Israelis

JERUSALEM -- The Palestinian Health Ministry said Israeli forces shot and killed a teenager during an operation in a town near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry identified the slain teen Zaid Ghunaim, 15. It said he was wounded by Israeli gunfire in the neck and back and doctors failed to save his life.

The death raises the number of Palestinian teenagers killed during Israeli military operations in the West Bank over the past month to five

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, cited witnesses as saying Ghunaim came upon the soldiers in al-Khader and tried to run away but the troops fired at him.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has stepped up its operations in the West Bank in response to a series of deadly attacks inside Israel.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Israeli forces "deliberately" shot at Ghunaim with the intention to kill him.

On Sunday, Israeli ultranationalists plan to march through the main Muslim thoroughfare of the Old City of Jerusalem. The compound houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. The hilltop site is also the holiest for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

The march is meant to celebrate Israel's capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel subsequently annexed the area in a step that is not internationally recognized. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.

Suriname floods ruin crops, cut off towns

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Widespread flooding in the South American country of Suriname has isolated communities, devastated crops and shuttered schools and businesses, according to authorities.

Heavy rains in recent days battered the country's interior and southern regions, where farms and electrical and water purification infrastructures are under water, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said late Thursday.

The agency said Suriname's southern region is only accessible by aircraft or boat for now and further flooding is possible given ongoing intense rainfall. It added that concerns are growing over the lack of food and potable water, as well as the presence of sewage and a growing number of mosquitoes that could lead to an outbreak in illnesses.

Texan's death investigated in Italy

ROME -- Italian police say the body of a 21-year-old American man was pulled Thursday from the Tiber River and an investigation was underway to determine the cause of death.

The family of Elija Oliphant of Dallas reported him missing on Tuesday, after he left the hotel and never returned. They had arrived on holiday a day earlier.

The body was found in a section of the river near the Trastevere neighborhood, famous for its nightlife and popularity with foreign students.

The family had published an appeal on social media on Wednesday, including posting pictures of the young man smiling after voting in the November 2020 U.S. election. The appeal put his age at 22.



