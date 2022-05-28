NLR police arrest 4 people in killing

North Little Rock police on Thursday arrested four people between the ages of 16 and 18 and charged them as adults in the March homicide of a 17-year-old, according to a Friday news release.

Police have charged Joseph Dickerson, 16; Cortlen Waters, 18; Janovee Brown, 17; and Jacovee Brown, 17, all of Little Rock, with the March 31 fatal shooting of Jaylen Brown, 17, near Lansbrook Drive and East Bethany Road.

All four have been charged as adults with first-degree murder and were held at the Pulaski County jail on no bail.

No further information was provided in the ongoing investigation.