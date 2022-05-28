Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Patricia Elk, 37, of 7516 S. Country Club Drive No. 118 in Oklahoma City, was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Elk was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jonathan Hicks, 22, of 777 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Hicks was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Ambar Escobar, 26, of 2900 N. Dixieland Road H12 in Little Flock, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Escobar was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Paul Ned, 51, of 605 N. Sixth St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Ned was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Mikayla Ragsdale, 25, of 4145 S. Skaggs Road in Clarksville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ragsdale was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Nicholas Macias, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, theft of property and theft by receiving. Macias was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.