FOOTBALL

Four-year deal for Njoku

Tight end David Njoku got the long-term commitment he wanted from the Cleveland Browns, agreeing to a four-year contract extension Friday, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Njoku, who figures to have a more prominent role in Cleveland's offense this season, will be among the NFL's highest-paid tight ends, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides were still finalizing the package, Njoku has 148 career receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 TDs in five seasons with Cleveland . He had his best season in 2018, catching 56 passes for 639 yards and 4 TDs.

BASEBALL

Carlos Martinez suspended

Former All-Star pitcher Carlos Martinez was suspended for 80 games Friday under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Ibutamoren, which increases Human Growth Hormone. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a minor league contract with San Francisco on March 19. He was released and signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox on May 7. Martinez made a pair of starts for Triple-A Worcester, at Toledo on May 8 and against Rochester on May 14, going 0-2 with a 20.77 ERA in 4 1/3 innings. He was released on May 17. Martinez pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2013-21, going 62-52 with a 3.74 ERA in 139 starts and 135 relief appearances.

Donaldson placed on IL

Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Friday due to right shoulder inflammation. New York made the move retroactive to May 24. The 36-year-old third baseman had been on the covid-19 injured list and has not played since Sunday. Because the covid-19 list does not count against the 40-man roster, the Yankees opened a roster spot by transferring Chad Green to the 60-day injured list. Donaldson was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation while with Toronto from April 11 to May 3, 2018.

MOTOR SPORTS

Chastain wins Trucks race

Ross Chastain, who led for just four laps, got an assist from Grant Enfinger on the final lap to win the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 in double overtime on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway for his fourth career NASCAR Trucks Series victory. Chastain, Christian Eckes and John Hunter Nemechek were running about even up high, in the middle and down low, respectively, before Eckes fell back as Enfinger came up on the outside and gave Chastain -- whose truck appeared somewhat unstable down the stretch -- a push into the lead, which he held down the stretch to take the checkered flag. Enfinger finished second, Nemechek third, Eckes came in fourth and Zane Smith, who won Stage 1, was fifth.

GOLF

Three share Colonial lead

This has been a good week in North Texas for Scott Stallings, first qualifying for the U.S. Open that will be played less than an hour from where he was born and now sharing the lead at Colonial with top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and Beau Hossler. Stallings shot a 6-under 64 without a bogey on a relatively calm Friday at Hogan's Alley. That put the Massachusetts-born and 206th-ranked player in the world at 9-under 131 along with with Dallas-area resident Scheffler and former University of Texas player Hossler, who both had bogey-free 65s. Scheffler, in one of the last groups of the day after Stallings and Hossler played in the morning wave, tied them with a 14-foot birdie putt at the par-4 17th and saved par at No. 18 after his final drive went left into the rough. It was calm pretty much throughout the day Friday. But hot and breezy conditions are expected for the weekend rounds at the Charles Schwab Classic, with gusts around 30 mph and temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s in the forecast. Scheffler and Hossler were among the Colonial-record eight players to share the 18-hole lead at 66. Stallings began the second round as one of the seven others within a stroke of that. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 71 on Friday but finished at 7-over 147 and missed the cut.

McCarron, Ames tied

Tournament housemates Scott McCarron and Stephen Ames each shot 5-under 66 in stormy and cold conditions Friday at Harbor Shores to share the second-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor, Mich. The round started with rain and wind and it got colder as the day progressed. The 56-year-old McCarron had eight birdies, five in a back-nine 30 on the Jack Nicklaus-designed layout that sits near Lake Michigan. McCarron has 11 PGA Tour Champions victories, including the 2017 Senior Players. The 58-year-old Ames, who had a double bogey for the second consecutive day, made six birdies over the final 11 holes. Glen Day (Little Rock) shot a 75 on Friday and is at 2-over 144. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) missed the cut with a 5-over 147 and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament.

Gouveia shoots 66 in Dutch

Portuguese golfer Ricardo Gouveia shot 6-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the Dutch Open on Friday. Li Haotong of China was alone in second place after shooting a back nine of 29 -- containing five birdies and an eagle -- for a 63, the lowest round of the day. Joost Luiten, seeking a third victory in his home tournament, was the overnight leader after a first-round 65 but shot 10 strokes more on Friday to drop off the leaderboard and into a share of 19th place at Bernardus Golf. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles shot a 75 on Friday and is at 1-over 145, 11 strokes behind the leader.