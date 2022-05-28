Operation Skyhook takes flight

Friday marked the start of the 2022 Operation Skyhook hosted by Black Pilots of America Inc. at Pine Bluff Regional Airport's Grider Field.

It was the first of three days of family fun and adventure for all ages to enjoy over the Memorial Day weekend. Pilots from 18 chapters of the BPA have flown into Pine Bluff from all points on the compass to participate in a celebration of aviation and Black history in the skies.

The farthest traveled of all the aviators Friday was Jarvis DeLaine, California Red Tails Chapter president and former Army National Guard F-4 weapons officer, who flew his Cessna 172 more than 2,000 miles from near San Francisco to share in the occasion.

The camaraderie enjoyed among the several dozen fliers was evident as displayed by the nickname bestowed on DeLaine by his fellow aviators. He is commonly called "Mach 1.3" for being the BPA member who has achieved the fastest airspeed in his days as a back-seater in an F-4 Phantom.

Friday included a flour-bomb drop competition where pilots in their single-engine aircraft of every variety tested aerial skills against one another by dropping a small bag of flour out the aircraft window and landing it as close to a 10-by-10-foot ground target as possible. Flyover attempts at the bullseye are made from no lower than 200 feet above the ground.

In addition to the stiff competition for best bomber, Friday afternoon included one of the everyday highlights of the long weekend, which is providing children ages 7 to 17 free rides in an aircraft to achieve a bird's-eye view of Pine Bluff and the surrounding countryside.

BPA membership chairman Fred Lewis flew in from Houston to act as co-air boss for the event.

"Typically, around 4 each afternoon we begin giving free rides to youths. They can sign up at the terminal entrance when they come in the door. We've had as many as 200 kids fly in a single afternoon," Lewis said.

In addition to a chance to enjoy a personalized tour of the skies, Lewis said, children get to talk to and see firsthand the brotherhood of fliers who come to Pine Bluff once a year from across the nation.

"This is our 25th year associated with Pine Bluff. We want to inspire young people about aviation, which is what we find the airplanes always do. But even if they aren't meant for the skies, we want them to see what is possible and know they can do anything they set their minds to," he said.

Lewis further explained how today and Sunday will start off at 10 a.m. with pilot proficiency testing, which includes bursting a ground-released, helium-filled balloon by flying through it with their propeller.

"This is a lot harder than it might sound because we have to judge airspeed and the velocity at which the balloon is rising from the ground, all while maintaining complete control of our aircraft in varying winds that are always unpredictable," Lewis said.

There will also be formation-flight demonstrations beginning at 2 p.m. before opening the skies yet again after 3 p.m. to youths for free flights hosted by the more than 35 BPA pilots.

Lewis shared a brief history of Operation Skyhook.

"Two gentlemen named Rufus Hunt and Horace Noble loved competing against one another in personal air races. Other Black aviators heard about what they were doing and wanted to participate in flying competitions, so while flying out of Yazoo, Miss., back in the early '90s, Hunt and Noble came up with the name 'Operation Skyhook.' Black Pilots of America Inc. was officially established in 1997," he said.

Doug Hale is Grider Field manager and a Pine Bluff Aviation Commission member.

"Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotions Commission awarded the BPA a $10,000 event grant to help fund the special occasion," Hale said. "We are proud to be the host airport for something so important to our area. This event draws a lot of economic return for Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. We try to do our part in several ways including offering discounted fuel for the airplanes and pilots."

The weekend will culminate Sunday evening with an awards banquet, where the most proficient pilots will be honored with trophies to proudly display back home.

National Black Pilots of America President John Hicks (left) from Tuskegee, Ala., and California Red Tails Chapter President Jarvis DeLaine participate in Operation Skyhook. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)



More than 35 small engine aircraft from all over the country crowd the tarmac outside Grider Field terminal for Operation Skyhook. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

