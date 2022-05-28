Pandemic coverage changes

EDITOR'S NOTE: As of Sunday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will no longer publish daily coronavirus data, charts and maps near the end of the A section in the iPad edition and at www.arkansasonline.com. Reader interest in this information has waned as the U.S. and Arkansas have entered a different stage of the pandemic. The Democrat-Gazette will continue to report on the impact and trajectory of the virus in Arkansas and around the world.
