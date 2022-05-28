Pools and water parks open with splash in Northwest Arkansas

Pools welcomed guests to kick off the summer with a dip this Memorial Day weekend without the restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic.

The weather is expected to improve as well beginning this weekend despite the unusual cold, wet conditions recently. Northwest Arkansas is predicted to experience above-average temperatures for June, July and August, said meteorologist Joe Sellers with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

Officials said they're ready should covid-19 show up.

The Wilson Park pool in Fayetteville opens today at full capacity with no covid-19 restrictions for guests. The pool is open to everyone from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adult lap swim is offered in the mornings Monday through Friday.

Staff are prepared to respond if any covid-19 cases potentially spring up from pool activity, said Dean Rawlings, recreation programs manager with the city.

"We have contact tracing in place in case something were to happen with a staff or a kid in a group lesson," Rawlings said.

The Melvin Ford Aquatic Center in Bentonville also opens today with no covid-19 restrictions for guests, said Kendra Musick, aquatics supervisor. The center has precautions it used last year if there is a covid-19 spike this summer, Musick said, including mask requirements in locker rooms and only using one entrance and exit to limit guests crossing paths.

"We just ask everybody to operate within their own comfort levels, but we are not enforcing anything," Musick said. "We have extra hand sanitizer still available, and our restrooms are cleaned on a regular basis throughout the day, and every evening they get a deep clean."

The Rogers Aquatics Center is open at full capacity with no restrictions, said Leanna Jacobson, aquatics supervisor at the center.

"We're a fairly large, open wide space. We have plenty of chlorine in our pool. It wasn't an issue last year,"Jacobson said.

The Springdale Aquatic Center is open noon to 6 p.m. every day.

Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith is open 11 a.m to 6 p.m Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for those who buy day passes.

Jacob Rader (left) and David Hook, both with the city of Rogers. do final repairs on Friday May 27 2022 to ready the Rogers Aquatics Center for opening today. (NWA Democrat-Gazettte/Flip Putthoff)

