PREP BASKETBALL: Area coaches choose to move closer to home

Two area basketball coaches were given the opportunity to still do what enjoy doing, and they can do it while being a little bit closer to home.

It's the reason Josh Ferrell and Andrew Tencleve will work at different schools next season.

Ferrell recently was named Lincoln's new boys coach and will take over for Tim Rich, who will remain at the school in a teaching capacity. Ferrell, who led Paris to a 20-14 record last season, already has good knowledge of Lincoln since he played his high school basketball at West Fork under his father David, who is now the coach at The New School.

"It's nice to go back to what is familiar," said Ferrell, who previously coached three years at Caddo Hills and served as an assistant for one year at Pea Ridge. "I've known [athletic director Deon] Birkes for a long time, and that was one draw. I know what kind of man he is and it fits just right. We have the same vision.

"Lincoln is a great community and it's a good school. Plus, I grew up in Northwest Arkansas, and that was another draw."

The younger Ferrell has already regained some of that familiarity as he has taken the Wolves and had them practice one day in the old Lincoln gym, where he played his high school games.

"There are some really good teams in the 3A-1 Conference and some really good coaches," Ferrell said. "I'm really excited about the challenge, and I think it will make me a better coach by going against these good coaches."

Tencleve will be at a new school for almost the same reason. He was chosen to replace Ferrell at Paris and will be there after spending the past 14 years at Cedarville.

During his time at Cedarville -- 12 years as the boys coach before coaching the girls the last two seasons -- he helped the Pirates win three straight conference championships and reached the district finals seven times. In his first season at Cedarville, he led the boys to a state tournament appearance for the first time in 27 years.

"You spend this long in a place, and you develop a lot of relationships with people in the community," Tencleve said. "It was definitely difficult for my wife and me to walk away from those.

"But I'm from Subiaco, and my wife is from Ozark. Paris is about as centrally located from those two places as you can get. They have a solid athletic program right now, and there were very few places that I was going to leave here for. It just so happened that Paris was number one on that list."

Getting away from Cedarville won't be that easy for Tencleve. Paris and Cedarville are both in the 3A-4 Conference, meaning there will be at least two meetings each season.

"It's going to be interesting," Tencleve said. "That will be dates that I'm sure both of us will have circled on the schedule. It's not a big rivalry, but it may have just become one."