Rape charge dismissed against Pea Ridge man

BENTONVILLE -- A rape charge was dismissed Wednesday against a former employee at the Benton County Jail.

Teddy Lee Wayne Dalton, 31, of Pea Ridge had been charged with rape. He faced from 10 to 40 years or life in prison if he'd been convicted. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Emily White, a special prosecutor, filed a motion last week to dismiss the case. Her motion claims the state lacked sufficient evidence to prove the essential element of forcible compulsion.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green granted the motion. Her order was filed Wednesday.

Dalton was arrested in May 2020. A woman reported she was intoxicated and went to bed and passed out. She said she felt someone getting into bed with her and woke up when he began touching her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The woman said she didn't consent to the encounter and attempted to push Dalton off of her, according to court documents.

White was appointed to the case because Benton County prosecutors recused from it. She has up to a year to refile the charge.