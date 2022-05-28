Republicans speak at NRA event





HOUSTON -- One by one, prominent Republicans took the stage at the National Rifle Association's annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. Meanwhile, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.

"We must not react to evil and tragedy by abandoning the Constitution or infringing on the rights of our law-abiding citizens," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Former President Donald Trump, in his remarks, called for "drastically" changing the nation's approach to mental health and "a top-to-bottom security overhaul at schools across this country," while dismissing calls for further firearm restrictions.

"The existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens," he said. "The existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens."

The gathering came just three days after the shooting in Uvalde and after revelations that students trapped inside a classroom with the gunman repeatedly called 911 during the attack -- one pleading "Please send the police now" -- as officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes.

The NRA said convention attendees would "reflect on" the shooting at the event and "pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

Wayne LaPierre, the group's chief executive, began with remarks bemoaning "Twenty-one beautiful lives ruthlessly and indiscriminately extinguished by a criminal monster."

Still, he said that "restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been."

Later, several hundred people in the auditorium stood and bowed their heads in a moment of silence for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. There were many empty seats.

Trump told the group that every school building should have a single point of entry, strong exterior fencing, metal detectors and hardened classroom doors and every school should have a police officer or armed guard on duty at all times. He also called yet again for trained teachers to be able to carry concealed weapons in the classroom.

He and other speakers overlooked the security upgrades that were already in place at the elementary school and did not stop the gunman. According to a district safety plan, Uvalde schools have a wide range of safety measures in place.

The district had four police officers and four support counselors, according to the plan, which appears to be dated from the 2019-20 school year. It also had software to monitor social media for threats and software to screen school visitors.

Security experts say the Uvalde case illustrates how fortifying schools can backfire. A lock on the classroom door -- one of the most basic and widely recommended school safety measures -- kept victims in and police out.

Some scheduled speakers and performers backed out of the event, including several Texas lawmakers and "American Pie" singer Don McLean, who said "it would be disrespectful" to go ahead with his act after the country's latest mass shooting. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Friday morning he had decided not to speak at an event breakfast after "prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials."

"While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde," he wrote in a statement.

Outside the convention hall, hundreds of protesters gathered in a park where police set up metal barriers -- some holding crosses with photos of the Uvalde shooting victims.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the governor's race, ticked off a list of previous school shootings and called on those attending the convention to "join us to make sure that this no longer happens in this country."

While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have renewed calls for stricter gun laws after the Uvalde shooting, NRA board members and others attending the conference dismissed talk of banning or limiting access to firearms.

The speakers followed suit.

"There have been too d*** many of these killings and we must act decisively to stop them," said Cruz, who is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2024. "But what is the something we should do?" He dismissed Democrats' calls for universal background checks and banning assault-style weapons.

In his view, "Their so-called solutions wouldn't have stopped these mass murders."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said calls to further restrict gun access are "all about control and it is garbage. I'm not buying it for a second and you shouldn't, either."

There is precedent for the NRA to gather during local mourning and controversy. The organization went ahead with a shortened version of its 1999 meeting in Denver roughly a week after the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

In addition to Patrick, two Texas congressmen who had been scheduled speak Friday -- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw -- were no longer attending because of what their staffs said were changes in their schedules. Abbott, who was to attend, addressed the convention by prerecorded video instead.

Information for this article was contributed by David A. Lieb of The Associated Press.





Mounted police officers take position Friday at the entrance to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. A sign on the marquee announces “14 acres of guns & gear.” (AP/Michael Wyke)







A member of the National Rifle Association plugs his ears as he passes protesters Friday in Houston. (AP/Jae C. Hong)











Gallery: National Rifle Association convention in Houston







