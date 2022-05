Taylor Humbard is the Joe T. Robinson High Class of 2022 valedictorian.

Olivia O’Quinn is the school’s salutatorian.

Humbard, whose parents are Dr. Stephan and Alicia Humbard, is planning to attend Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., to study music education.

O’Quinn, the daughter of Darren and Melanie O’Quinn, is planing to study art education at Tufts University, outside Boston.