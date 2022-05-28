Sex assault legally changed in Spain

MADRID — Spain’s parliament voted Thursday to approve a bill that makes consent a key determinant in sexual assault cases, freeing victims of having to prove that violence or intimidation was used against them.

The bill, popularly known as “Only Yes is Yes,” seeks to tackle the nebulous definition of consent in Spanish law. In the absence of a codified definition, the law had long relied on evidence of violence, resistance or intimidation to decide whether a criminal sexual act occurred.

The new bill defines consent as an explicit expression of a person’s will, making it clear that silence or passivity do not equal consent. Non-consensual sex can be considered aggression and subject to prison terms of up to 15 years.

The bill had long been championed by the Spain’s left-wing coalition government, with only the conservative Popular Party and the far-right Vox party voting against it. The draft will now face a vote in the Senate before it can become law.

The legislation traces its roots to the furor sparked by a gang-rape case during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.