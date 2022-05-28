Some swim beaches at Beaver Lake reopen

ROGERS -- Four of the closed swim beaches at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers parks at Beaver Lake are now open after being closed early this week.

Some of the beaches were closed because of high E. coli readings in water samples. Others were closed because of hazards in the water or debris at the swim beaches because of the high lake level.

Swim beaches are now open at Prairie Creek, Indian Creek, Lost Bridge North parks and Rocky Branch park day-use area, said Landon Thurman, chief ranger of recreation at the corps office in Rogers. Results of water samples taken midweek came back satisfactory for the corps to deem those beaches save for swimming, he said.

The swim beach at Horseshoe Bend campground was not closed this week and is open, but it is for use by campers only.

Beaver Lake swim beaches that will remain closed until further notice are Dam Site Lake campground and day-use swim beaches, Horseshoe Bend day-use swim beach and swim beaches at War Eagle, Hickory Creek, Lost Bridge South parks and Rocky Branch park campground swim beach. Those are closed because of debris or hazards.

Swim beaches at Dam Site Lake park remain closed because the latest water samples still showed high E. coli readings, Thurman said. Swimming is allowed anywhere else on the lake except the closed swim beaches.

Thurman noted earlier this week swim beach water samples "periodically" come back with unsatisfactory E. coli readings after flood events such as those that occurred earlier this spring.