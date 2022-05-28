Super Quiz: Potpourri

1. What fraction is used to indicate normal visual acuity?

2. For what is an emery board used?

3. What type of board is used to spell out supernatural messages?

4. In the nursery rhyme, what will happen "when the wind blows"?

5. How many questions were provided in the original game of Trivial Pursuit?

6. Your car may have ABS. What is it?

7. He hosted "Jeopardy" for 37 seasons.

8. This delicacy consists of the roe of a large fish, especially sturgeon.

9. What is a paper tiger?

ANSWERS:

1. 20/20 (6/6)

2. To file fingernails

3. Ouija board (spirit/talking board)

4. The cradle will rock

5. 6,000

6. Anti-lock braking system

7. Alex Trebek

8. Caviar

9. One who is seemingly powerful but is in fact timid and weak