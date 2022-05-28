Temporary full closure of Arkansas 178 across Bull Shoals Dam

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to close Arkansas 178 across Bull Shoals Dam on the border of Marion and Baxter counties for two days to deploy and remove equipment used to perform maintenance on the dam's sluice gates.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m., the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

Traveling to locations on Arkansas 178 past the Bull Shoals Dam closure will require a detour using Arkansas 178 and Arkansas 5 to Arkansas 126 through Midway and Gassville, U.S. 62/Arkansas 412 through Flippin and Arkansas 178 through the town of Bull Shoals.

More information is available from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mountain Home Project Office at (870) 425-2700.