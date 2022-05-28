



This date in baseball

May 28

1918 Boston's Joe Bush pitched a 1-0 one-hitter against the Chicago White Sox and drove in the lone run. The only Chicago hit was by Happy Felsch. It occurred when he threw his bat at the ball on a hit and run.

1939 Philadelphia pitcher Robert Joyce was victimized two straight days by New York's George Selkirk. Joyce gave up two home runs to Selkirk a day earlier. Joyce came on in relief on this day and gave up two more home runs to Selkirk. Selkirk ended with four home runs in four at-bats against the same pitcher over two successive games. The Yankees won 9-5.

1946 The Washington Senators beat New York 2-1 in the first night game at Yankee Stadium. The first ball was thrown out by General Electric president Charles E. Wilson.

1951 After going 0 for 12 in his first three major league games, Willie Mays of the New York Giants hit a home run off Warren Spahn in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Braves.

1956 Dale Long of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit a home run in his eighth consecutive game, a major league record. Long connected off Brooklyn's Carl Erskine at Forbes Field.

1968 The American League announced the league will be split into two divisions. The East division will consist of Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland, Detroit, New York and Washington. California, Chicago, Kansas City, Minnesota, Oakland and Seattle will make up the West.

1979 George Brett of the Kansas City Royals hit for the cycle and added another home run to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in 16 innings.

1986 Joe Cowley of the Chicago White Sox set a major league record by striking out the first seven batters he faced. He lasted 4 2/3 innings in a 6-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

1995 The White Sox and Tigers set a major league record with 12 home runs, and combined for an American League-record 21 extra-base hits in Chicago's 14-12 victory in Detroit.

1998 Arizona Manager Buck Showalter intentionally walked Barry Bonds with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, and the Diamondbacks held on to beat San Francisco 8-7.

2003 Atlanta became the second team in major league history to start a game with three straight home runs in its 15-3 win over the Reds. Rafael Furcal, Mark DeRosa and Gary Sheffield hit consecutive home runs off Jeff Austin in the bottom of the first. The Padres did it against the Giants on April 13, 1987.

2006 Barry Bonds hit his 715th home run during the San Francisco Giants' 6-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies to slip past Babe Ruth and pull in behind Hank Aaron and his long-standing record of 755.

2007 Adrian Beltre tied a franchise record with four extra-base hits, including two home runs, as Seattle pounded the Los Angeles Angels 12-5.

2010 Detroit's Miguel Cabrera hit three home runs in a 5-4 loss to Oakland. Oakland's Ben Sheets gave up three runs -- on Cabrera's first two home runs -- worked seven innings in his longest start of the season.

2010 Matt Cain pitched a one-hitter to match a career best, giving up only a two-out double in the second to Mark Reynolds, and San Francisco beat Arizona 5-0.

-- The Associated Press



